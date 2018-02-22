Renault to launch smart power system on Spanish island

Image: Shutterstock

Renault is teaming up with a Spanish energy company to launch a smart electricity system on the island of Porto Santo.

The vehicle and technology manufacturer and Empresa de Electricitade da Madeira (EEM) plan to use electric vehicles (EVs), second-life batteries, smart charging and vehicle-to-grid technology to boost energy independence and decarbonise.

The 18-month project will see 20 EVs given to volunteers on the island, with access to 40 public and private charging points.

These cars will also provide the grid with electricity during peak hours, serving as temporary energy storage units.

Second-life batteries from Renault EVs will be used to store the intermittent supply of power produced by the island’s solar and wind farms.

Eric Feunteun, EV Programme Director at Renault, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with EEM today to establish this unprecedented smart electric ecosystem which demonstrates to what extent the electric revolution is changing our everyday lives beyond just transport.”