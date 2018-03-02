UK gas supply shortage eases

Image: Shutterstock

National Grid has withdrawn its gas shortage warning issued yesterday following an increase in supply.

It had issued the warning, saying it may not have enough supply to meet demand as a result of the cold snap.

The grid operator is currently not expecting to issue another warning today following the withdrawal at 4.45am this morning.

It said the market has continued to respond over the last 24 hours and there has been an increase of supplies into the network.

A spokesperson added: “As the extremely cold weather continues, we expect to see high demand on the gas network so we are continuing to monitor developments closely. Protecting customer supplies is always our first priority and we would like to reassure them that this high demand has not affected their domestic gas supplies.”