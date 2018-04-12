Bas Lansdorp, Co-Founder & CEO, Mars One

Bas Lansdorp is a born entrepreneur with a passion for ambitious projects. He is co-founder and CEO of Mars One, the dutch foundation that aims to land the first humans on Mars in 2032.

Mars One has a renowned advisory board including a former NASA Chief Technologist, an astronaut, and a Nobel prize laureate. With several completed feasibility studies by Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company and Paragon Space Development Corporation, Mars One Foundation has built a firm basis on which to continue its mission. Mars One has signed an agreement to list at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, through a reverse takeover in which Mars One is valued at 87 million euro.

One of the reasons for the success of Mars One is Lansdorp’s enthusiasm, which he transfers to any audience in a contagious way.

In his talk, Bas Lansdorp will discuss the why of Mars exploration and the how: Mars One’s mission is feasible because it is a mission of permanent settlement, there is no return trip. He will also explain the business model for a manned mission to Mars and the complexities of finding a crew of four that can actually leave their friends family and planet behind for their ultimate dream: settling on Mars.

Lansdorp received his masters of science degree in mechanical engineering from Twente University in 2003. At Delft University of Technology he worked for five years on his PhD research in wind energy. He abandoned his research to start his first company, Ampyx Power. Ampyx Power develops a novel, cheaper than coal, method of wind energy generation.

Lansdorp sold part of his shares in Ampyx Power to finance the start of Mars One. Now, only six years later, Mars One is one of the established names in the world of space exploration. Mars One aims to send its first unmanned demonstration mission to Mars in 2022 and recently announced a contract with aerospace titan Lockheed Martin for this mission.