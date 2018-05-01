Solar-powered boat to tackle Arctic ice

An explorer is to drive a solar-powered electric boat from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

Brittany-based Anne Quéméré will tackle the arctic ice this summer in an attempt to navigate the North West Passage to the Arctic in a vessel covered in solar-panel modules and developed to her specifications by Swiss research group CSEM.

She will travel around 3,000 kilometres between the Canadian villages of Tuktoyaktuk and Pond Inlet in the Solarboat Icade, which is a 20-foot-long, light and flexible vessel.

If the weather conditions are favorable, the yachtswoman plans to begin her adventure at the end of June, the journey having to be completed before the end of September.