Togo to go renewable with smart solar home systems

Clean utility BBOXX has delivered reliable renewable energy access to more than 12,000 people in Togo.

In December 2017, the firm partnered with the West African nation’s government to dramatically improve electrification rates, particularly in rural areas.

It has deployed its smart solar home systems, which allow panels and batteries to be controlled and monitored remotely, extending the life of the battery and improving the experience for the user.

The company aims to bring electricity to more than two million citizens by 2022.

It says it will also introduce mobile payment solutions across the country and introduce new appliances including a solar-powered fan later this year.

Mansoor Hamayun, CEO of BBOXX, said: “It is unacceptable in 2018 that some countries in Africa, like Togo still have a less than 50% electrification rate.

“Energy poverty is the issue of our age and we are addressing this head on, having provided energy access to 650,000 people globally to date.”