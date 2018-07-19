esVolta selected to build 75MW battery project in California

esVolta has been selected by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to build a 75MW energy storage system in Santa Clara County, California.

The utility-scale energy storage developer will build and operate the Hummingbird Energy Storage project, a 300MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility expected to be one of the largest battery projects in the world upon its completion in 2020.

The facility is designed to provide an affordable and reliable capacity resource for PG&E and to support California’s transition to a cleaner and more resilient electric system by enabling more renewables to be connected to the grid.

The proposal is still pending approval by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Randolph Mann, President of esVolta, said: “This contract award is an important milestone for our company as we build towards our goal of assembling a large portfolio of utility-scale, advanced energy storage projects.”