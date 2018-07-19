Juventus FC scores a goal for sustainability with recycled kit

Juventus FC’s third kit for the next season has scored a serious goal for sustainability.

It’s made from Parley for the Oceans plastic, a 100% recycled polyester material sourced from old bottles, packaging and other waste floating in the world’s oceans.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have also previously released kits made out of Parley Ocean Plastic.

adidas Designer Francesca Venturini said: “The new Juventus third kit has eco-innovation and longevity at its very heart.

“Through our partnership with Parley for the Oceans we’ve been able to create this beautiful jersey made from ocean plastic.”