Government appoints new chair to UK Atomic Energy Authority

Professor David Gann has been appointed as the new Chair of the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

He will take up his post on 1st August 2018, replacing Professor Roger Cashmore, who will complete his term at the end of this month.

UKAEA is responsible for leading the commercial development of fusion power and related technology, with nuclear fusion expected to play a “big part” in a carbon-free energy future.

The organisation manages the UK fusion programme at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy (CCFE), a global hub for scientific talent.

Research and Development Minister Sam Gyimah said: “His extensive experience in growing businesses and academic institutions will be crucial to the continued success of our nuclear industry.

“I want to thank Professor Roger Cashmore for his outstanding service to UKAEA. His commitment and dedication to the mission since 2010 has been invaluable in our cutting-edge work towards commercial success in nuclear fusion.”