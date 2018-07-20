Latest Jobs – Senior Analyst – Redzone Recruitment

Latest Jobs

Our client seeks a Senior Analyst

Friday 20 July 2018
Key Responsibilities

As a member of the Energy Delivery Team, the specific duties of the role will include:

  • Delivering MRA assurance services
  • Providing relevant assurance expertise and
  • Processing new entrants into the market
  • Building and sustaining relationships with internal staff, external contractors and associates
  • High integrity and an ability to maintain a totally professional approach to delivering current projects

Person Specification

  • Knowledge of the Utilities Industry
  • Understanding of Assurance services and frameworks
  • Experience of technical assurance and auditing procedures and techniques
  • Experience of managing workload and multiple priorities in order to meet deadlines
  • Ability to anticipate and address problems at an early stage
  • Experience in building relationships with key internal and external stakeholders
  • Experience of networking with relevant stakeholders and potential clients

