Latest Jobs – Senior Analyst – Redzone Recruitment

Our client seeks a Senior Analyst
Key Responsibilities
As a member of the Energy Delivery Team, the specific duties of the role will include:
- Delivering MRA assurance services
- Providing relevant assurance expertise and
- Processing new entrants into the market
- Building and sustaining relationships with internal staff, external contractors and associates
- High integrity and an ability to maintain a totally professional approach to delivering current projects
Person Specification
- Knowledge of the Utilities Industry
- Understanding of Assurance services and frameworks
- Experience of technical assurance and auditing procedures and techniques
- Experience of managing workload and multiple priorities in order to meet deadlines
- Ability to anticipate and address problems at an early stage
- Experience in building relationships with key internal and external stakeholders
- Experience of networking with relevant stakeholders and potential clients
