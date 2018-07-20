Latest Jobs – Senior Analyst – Redzone Recruitment

Our client seeks a Senior Analyst

Key Responsibilities

As a member of the Energy Delivery Team, the specific duties of the role will include:

Delivering MRA assurance services

Providing relevant assurance expertise and

Processing new entrants into the market

Building and sustaining relationships with internal staff, external contractors and associates

High integrity and an ability to maintain a totally professional approach to delivering current projects

Person Specification

Knowledge of the Utilities Industry

Understanding of Assurance services and frameworks

Experience of technical assurance and auditing procedures and techniques

Experience of managing workload and multiple priorities in order to meet deadlines

Ability to anticipate and address problems at an early stage

Experience in building relationships with key internal and external stakeholders

Experience of networking with relevant stakeholders and potential clients

This is a promoted article.