Green GB Week to highlight clean growth opportunities

The government has announced an annual week designed to highlight the opportunities clean growth offers the UK.

The first-ever Green GB Week, to be launched on 15th October, aims to raise understanding of how businesses and the public can contribute to tackling climate change.

It will also showcase the benefits of clean growth – from new jobs to cleaner air – and wants local communities to embrace the challenge and grow momentum from the ground up.

This year, the week will focus on celebrating UK leadership on climate change, marking the 10-year anniversary of the Climate Change Act, while highlighting the business opportunity from clean growth and providing a platform for the latest research on the impacts of climate change.

BEIS said: “The UK has led the world to date in cutting emissions while creating wealth. Between 1990 and 2016, the UK reduced its emissions by over 40% while growing the economy by more than two-thirds – the best performance in the G7 on a per person basis.

“The global move to cleaner economic growth – through low carbon technologies and the more efficient use of resource – is one of the greatest industrial opportunities of our time.”

The government has been advised to act now to deliver carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) at the lowest cost to ensure the UK meets its 2050 targets.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry is the headline speaker at the Energy Live Expo event on 31st October in London. To register, you can send an e-mail to [email protected]