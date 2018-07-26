Water companies must act to improve fairness and value for money.

That’s the verdict from the Consumer Council for Water, which says the industry must take decisive action to boost underwhelming levels of customer satisfaction.

A new report from the consumer body reveals although around 90% of customers are satisfied with their water and sewerage services, only six in 10 agree their charges are fair.

Those customers who think charges are unfair are more likely to have made contact with their water company in the past year and are also less likely to recommend their water company.

The organisation warns failing to address these long-term trends means water companies are risking increasing levels of customer discontent.

It says attitudes can change, as evidenced by customer satisfaction ratings for Welsh Water, South West Water and Wessex Water improving over the last seven years.

Mike Keil, Head of Policy and Research at the Consumer Council for Water, said: “Customers’ perceptions of fairness and value for money have remained disappointingly static for seven years and it’s no surprise that the water sector is now coming under increased scrutiny.

“Just this year, service interruptions caused by March’s ‘Beast from the East’ and the current spell of dry weather have led to frustration among customers – unless water companies take action now, it’s unlikely that we will see a reversal of this trend anytime soon.”