Latest Jobs – Senior PMO Analyst – Utility People

Do you have experience of working in a bimodal (Waterfall and Agile) delivery organisation? Do you have a qualification in recognised project management methodologies, plus significant knowledge of project and portfolio planning tools along with management experience? Our Client – operating at the heart of the wholesale electricity market are looking for an experienced Senior PMO Analyst to contribute to the overall success of the business by providing a comprehensive project and portfolio management services through the application and development of best practices. The successful candidate will have proven experience in a similar role, especially in preparing and tracking project and portfolio reporting and/ or portfolio prioritisation and people management. If this sounds like the role for you, apply today!

Responsibilities:

• Provide timely and consistent communication to stakeholders on progress, impacts and changes

• Identification and escalation of portfolio risks, issues and dependencies, as required.

• Assist the Head of Planning and Performance with setting up the PMO Vision, Mission and Goals

• Support the implementation of Portfolio Management, including the creation of change categories

• Develop and deliver accurate portfolio reporting, while providing timely assessment

• Produce status reports and management reporting of high quality and on time

• Report and monitor programme / project budgets, including all associated spending

• Review monitor and review milestones, issues and risks across the programme / project

• Monitor programme / project execution to ensure governance principles are adhered to

• Support the Programme Manager, Project managers, business and Design and Delivery teams with their projects to ensure adherence to governance through the whole project life-cycle

• Provide ongoing delivery assurance, seeking out emerging risks and actively supporting in putting in place effective risk management actions to mitigate

• Administer process for managing proposed changes to scope with potential impact to costs, schedule or risk and ensure necessary due diligence is completed (impact to cost, risk to schedule, dependencies, resources) & appropriate levels of sign-off are imposed across the programme

• Participate in department or cross-company projects/initiatives.

• Maintain and review the Project Management Governance Framework model including managing the implementation and maintenance of processes, templates and workflows and training new users.

• Working collaboratively, leading the continuous improvement of the Project Management framework, and perform proactive internal audits that drive this process.

Skills required:

• Proven PMO experience especially in preparing and tracking project and portfolio reporting and

/ or portfolio prioritisation and resource management

• Working in a bimodal (Waterfall and Agile) delivery organisation

• Working with external suppliers and service providers

• Experience of working in technology as well as business change projects and programmes

• Excellent analytical, strategic conceptual thinking, strategic planning and execution skills

• Qualification in recognised project management methodologies, plus significant knowledge of project and portfolio planning tools

• Good understanding of the IT & Business Change processes

• Able to facilitate meetings – e.g. planning, lessons learned, peer review

• Experience at working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment is essential.

• Advanced user of MS Project, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

