Albania bans lightweight plastic bags

Albania has banned the import, manufacture, use and sale of lightweight plastic bags across the country.

The Balkan nation has implemented the measures to reduce plastic waste and pollution – it aims to phase out the use of ultra-thin bags, which it says need a minimum thickness of 35 microns in order to be able to be recycled.

The government said it will encourage the use of biodegradable bags able to break down in a three-year period.

Manufacturers and importers that fail to comply with the ban in Albania will be fined up to €1,186 (£1,058).

Kenya is currently home to one of the toughest plastic bag bans in the world, with potential fines totalling £29,339, as well as the risk of being imprisoned for up to four years.