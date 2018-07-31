Met Office: 2017 was fifth warmest year on record for UK

Last year was the fifth warmest year on record for the UK, according to the Met Office.

Its annual State of the UK Climate report reveals nine of the 10 warmest years have occurred since 2012 and the top 10 since 1990.

It states the most recent decade (2008-2017) has been on average 0.3°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average and 0.8°C warmer than 1961-1990.

UK summers have also been notably wetter over the most recent decade, with a 20% increase in rainfall compared to 1961-1990.

The report adds sea levels have also risen by around 16cm since the start of the 20th century.

Dr Mark McCarthy, Manager of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre said: “Our climate is changing, globally and here in the UK. People may not recall 2017 as having been a particularly warm year, with a relatively wet summer and snow in December.

“Despite this, when looking at the longer term perspective, 2017 was still more than 1°C warmer than our 1961-1990 baseline and ranks fifth warmest year overall for the UK.”

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) last week called for government action to deal with the UK’s rising temperatures.

In response to today’s report, Chair Mary Creagh said: “We must do everything we can to protect our iconic landscapes and native plants and animals from the stresses of climate change. This fascinating report form the Met Office is a timely reminder, alongside this summer’s heatwave that our country is going to come under greater pressure from warmer, wetter summers in the future.

“Climate change is real; our country has warmed by nearly 0.8°C and our seas have risen by 16cm. That will have profound impacts on everyone and we need to take steps now to help our children cope with the extreme changes and challenges that lie ahead in a world that is warmer by 1.5°C.”