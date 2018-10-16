Latest Jobs – Energy Manager – Great Annual Savings Group

Are you passionate about energy and all things ‘efficiency’ related?

Would a role using your technical energy knowledge coupled with project management in a customer facing role interest you?

Do you have a strong track record in advising and consulting with a diverse range of clients?

If the answer is Yes to any of these questions, then we could have just the opportunity to take your career to the next level.

With a minimum of an ONC, HNC, A Levels (or equivalent qualification) in an energy related discipline such as mechanical, electrical or building services engineering, you will have a sound understanding of energy use in buildings and how it can be reduced. Your career to date will include many examples of influencing stakeholder behaviour in energy consumption and energy efficiency across many different industries.

This role will involve a degree of travel, meeting customers at their premises and conducting a range of various inspections, surveys and audits. Communication at this stage is paramount; building long term relationships with key decision-makers. Our Energy Managers operate with transparency and integrity in the recommendations they then offer to our customers, however, their commercial acumen is adept enough to recognise a revenue opportunity for GAS that would also exceed the customers’ needs.

Successful and effective project management is an integral part of the role, with regular updates and performance monitoring. An internal database will also be part of daily activity, identifying opportunities for energy savings through effective data analysis, benchmarking, monitoring and targeting.

In recognition of the technical expertise required for this role, we offer;

Strong basic salary, dependent on experience

Generous commission scheme, associated with involvement in sales

Up to 36 days holidays (including Bank Holidays)

Fully expensed social engagements

Pension, Life Assurance and Health Care Cash Plan

Discounted local gym memberships

Access to Car Lease/Buy Scheme

Online Shopping Portal, with over 3000 retailers offering discounts

Quarterly Bonus Awards, and an Annual Achievement Award Ceremony

….and much, much more.

About us…Great Annual Savings Group is one of the UK’s fastest growing companies in the business to business service sector.

Now in our 7th year of trading we have:

Doubled our sales year on year.

Headcount has increased by 1000%.

We’ve moved to modern open plan offices in a clifftop location.

Gained numerous national accreditations including Investors in People and joined the Institute of Customer Service.

Actively contributed to local charities.

Most importantly, here at GAS, we have provided the opportunity for our people to be rewarded and recognised through attractive basic salaries, bonuses and a bundle of extra benefits. There’s not many companies that offer anything comparable.

Find out more about our full benefits package , and for a confidential discussion regarding this role, please contact the recruitment team on 0191 500 5575 or email us.

This is a promoted article.