Battery and EV technologies ‘becoming increasing investable’

Battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) technologies are becoming increasing investable.

That’s the suggestion from Pivot Power CEO Matt Allen, who told ELN Editor Sumit Bose that although energy storage projects don’t currently have the luxury of relying on government-backed support to stimulate the market and move it forward, the sector is likely to attract significant levels of finance in the future regardless.

He explained how negative pricing signals, for example from the massive wind turbines in Scotland, create opportunities for batteries to be highly investable, through offering the possibility of wholesale arbitrage and trading.

He added power off-take onto the market from EVs was also “very interesting” and likely to “become a huge, huge feature”.

