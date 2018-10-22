Thermal storage hots up with Enel and EnergyNest collaboration

Enel has teamed up with a Norwegian cleantech company to explore thermal energy storage opportunities.

The international energy provider will work with EnergyNest to study the benefits and impacts of integrating the latter’s technology in one of its power stations.

The Thermal Battery Module is made of locally-sourced, recyclable steel pipes set in place with a high-performance thermal energy-storing concrete.

EnergyNest claims full-scale integration of its technology could result in an annual carbon dioxide reduction of up to 45,000 tonnes, 14 million litres of fuel oil being saved per year and reaching project payback in less than three years.

Enel plans to evaluate EnergyNest’s Thermal Energy Battery solution in real-world conditions and identify business applications for the technology, assess robustness and calculate its potential environmental impact.