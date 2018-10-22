Kingston Uni masters energy efficiency with student halls revamp

The student accommodation at Kingston University in London is to get an energy efficient makeover.

French utility ENGIE has been announced as the preferred bidder for the £195 million redesign project, which includes the refurbishment of 1,332-bed student accommodation and a facilities management and lifecycle contract.

Renewable and energy-saving technologies such as air source heat pumps, solar panels, high efficiency gas boilers and LED lighting will be installed as part of the project.

ENGIE also plans to install charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) and will be responsible for energy management and monitoring across the sites.

Sam Hockman, Divisional COO for ENGIE’s Places & Communities Division (South) said: “The progressive nature of the project has allowed us to bring together ENGIE’s unique combination of expertise in energy, services and regeneration, in a way which will have far-reaching benefits for the university and those who study there.”

The refurbishment and building works are expected to start in June 2019 and completed in August 2021.