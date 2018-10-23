UK innovators offered £60m for climate and clean air projects

Researchers and innovators in the UK are being offered a share of £60 million for climate resilience and clean air projects.

They will be invited to pitch their ideas to boost the nation’s resilience to climate change, develop digital environments, reduce air pollution and investigate how to use land to boost health outcomes – with research programmes being launched for each area.

They have been awarded funding totalling £18.7 million for UK Climate Resilience, £19.6 million for Clean Air Analysis and Solutions, £10.4 million for Constructing a Digital Environment and £10.5 million for Landscape Decisions.

Technologies being considered include digital sensors to monitor the environment and new software to help adapt to low carbon technologies.

The competitions – administered by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) – will open in the coming weeks.

Business and Secretary Greg Clark said: “Companies are capitalising on the UK’s world leading position in the greener economy as we transition to a greener, cleaner economy and is one of the greatest industrial opportunities of our time.

“When you combine Britain’s leadership, innovation and determination it is an unbeatable combination – exactly what our Industrial Strategy and Green GB Week are supporting and encouraging.”