Abundance launches £1.2m sustainable equity raise

A peer-to-peer ethical investment platform has launched a £1.2 million equity raise to increase customer ownership of its business.

Abundance has launched the share offer through equity crowdfunding specialist Seedrs and has already achieved 50% of its target.

The move to accelerate growth will give small investors the chance to take a direct stake in the firm for as little as £10 – it hopes to increase its number of small shareholders ten-fold.

Through its bonds, the company has already raised £77 million to finance 34 sustainable projects, including wind farms, geothermal energy and tidal power facilities.

Bruce Davis, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Abundance, said: “With six years of steady growth, we’ve proved our investment model is delivering the social infrastructure the UK needs and is scalable.

“Now we’re working with Seedrs to invite people to join us as shareholders. Together we can build a bigger community of investors, funding bigger investments in green and social projects that have a bigger impact.”