Total offers EV chargers to UK businesses with ChargePoint

Total Gas & Power is to offer charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) to business customers in the UK under a new partnership with ChargePoint.

They aim to increase access to EV charging solutions and services as figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed more than three million greener vehicles hit the world’s roads last year and could increase to 125 million by 2030.

The agreement also follows the UK Government’s announcement to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles by 2040 – MPs, however, recently called for it to be brought forward by eight years.

Sion Roberts, General Manager at Total Gas & Power said: “Recognising that the energy requirements of businesses have progressed well beyond the simple supply of gas and electricity, we are delighted to partner with ChargePoint.

“The relationship means our customers will have access to industry-leading EV charging technology that helps them meet the changing dynamics of vehicle fuelling both for their staff and customers alike.”

ChargePoint currently has more than 55,000 chargers in its network worldwide and last month, committed to expanding it to 2.5 million by 2025.