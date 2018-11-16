Demand for green buildings ‘could double in near-future’

A new report suggests demand for green buildings could double in many parts of the world in the near future.

Dodge Data and Analytics conducted a survey of around 2,000 building professionals from across 86 countries to find out what they thought about sustainable construction and design, as well as future trends in the market.

It shows the international market for green construction projects has grown significantly in the last 10 years and expects this to continue – 47% of people surveyed said they expect the majority of their projects to be green by 2021.

This figure is expected to increase by as much as 20% in the future.

The report also found that the perception that green buildings cost more than traditional constructions, which is thought to be the biggest challenge to increased sustainable activity in the sector, has declined from more than three-quarters in 2012 to under half today.

Many respondents said they plan to build green projects in the next three years without seeking certification, while more than two-thirds believe using certification allows them to create better performing buildings.

Chris Nelson, President of Commercial HVAC for Carrier, which sponsored the study, said: “The fact is, green buildings provide a triple win – delivering measurable benefits for building owners, occupants and the public from reduced operating costs, improved indoor air quality and reduced energy consumption.

“The trends uncovered in this report reflect what we’re seeing in our business – building green is good for the public health, the environment and the bottom line.”