Veolia and Anglian Water target £1m savings

Veolia is working with Anglian Water to save more than £1 million through optimising energy and water processes.

Over the three-year contract with Anglian Water, Veolia aims to improve energy management and significantly reduce the water company’s carbon footprint.

Anglian Water supplies 1.2 billion litres of water each day to its customers – as the largest water and water recycling company in England and Wales by geographic area, it manages a network of 114,185 kilometres of water and sewer pipes.

Veolia is working to optimise the company’s water supply, water recycling, aeration and pumping systems to ensure more efficient use of energy and chemicals and improved resilience in line with today’s water industry standards.

John Abraham, Chief Operating Officer of Water and Industrial Customers at Veolia, said: “Through technical innovation and secure service delivery, our work with Anglian Water is delivering real benefits and is driving greater efficiency for the future.

“By working collaboratively with Anglian Water’s Energy and Optimisation initiatives and other framework partners we are helping them to achieve efficiency and regulatory targets, reduce their carbon footprint and improve resilience.”