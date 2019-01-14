Igloo Energy looks to freeze emissions from Tesla chargers

Igloo Energy has launched an app to reduce emissions from Tesla charging points by a fifth.

The challenger brand is trialling the new technology, which aims to make electric vehicle driving more sustainable by automatically charging cars at times when carbon emissions from the electricity used are at their lowest.

The devices will aim to charge cars when renewables are making large contributions to the mix by analysing National Grid forecasts.

Users can set a time by which they want their car charged – if they then decide they need their car charged more quickly, they can override the setting to power their vehicle as quickly as possible.

The app is currently only available for Tesla customers but other EV owners will be able to gain access in coming months.

Matt Clemow, CEO of Igloo Energy, said: “The electricity grid in the UK is supplied by many different types of generation, whether that be renewables like wind, solar or hydro through to dirtier fuels like coal and gas.

“By setting your car to recharge when the generation that’s actually supplying the grid is as clean as possible it cuts actual carbon emissions – making journeys even cleaner!”