Ford confirms wheels are in motion for electric pickup offering

Ford has confirmed it is working to develop a 100% electric version of its F-150 pickup.

Having previously announced a hybrid version of the best-selling vehicle, the automotive giant has announced more details regarding its plans for a completely clean truck.

It claims the pickup will mean expensive petrol and diesel generators will no longer be needed on building sites as tools can be plugged into the truck’s battery banks, which will easily fit into the vehicle’s large chassis.

The firm also said the powerful electric motor would provide high torque, making it even better at towing heavy loads than existing models.

Ford hasn’t provided a timeline for the pickup going on sale at the current date.

Tesla is also developing a futuristic pickup truck, as is challenger brand Rivian.