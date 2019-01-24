National Grid to bring grid and small suppliers closer together

National Grid has launched a new service to speed up communication between grid engineers, small-scale electricity generators and battery storage operators.

The “Distributed Resource” desk will allow engineers to send out instructions to generators and storage operators faster.

Through this, the grid will more easily tap into renewable energy generated and stored by asset owners.

The new communication system will increase access to clean energy while ensuring that the grid stays balanced.

Hannah Smith, Senior Policy Manager at Scottish Renewables, said: “Small-scale renewable energy assets, energy storage and demand side response all play a key role in delivering the smart system we need to tackle climate change and keep costs low for consumers.”