Siemens Gamesa awarded 128MW wind contract in Brazil

Siemens Gamesa has been awarded a 128MW wind contract in Brazil.

It will work with renewable developer Voltalia to build the facility in Rio Grande do Norte, which will be made up of 36 units of its 3.55MW wind turbine model.

The clean energy site, called Ventos da Serra do Mel 2 (VSM 2). will be commissioned in 2020.

It marks the firm’s third contract with Voltalia.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia Brazil, said: “Siemens Gamesa is a trusted partner for the supply of wind turbines and we are glad to continue our partnership with them to build new projects. We have a great confidence in Siemens Gamesa’s equipment and capabilities.”