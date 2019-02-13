Good Energy partners up to boost battery solutions for businesses

Good Energy has partnered with BELECTRIC and Powerstar to develop battery storage solutions for businesses.

The renewable energy engineering firms will work together on the design, installation, operation and maintenance of commercial battery storage projects.

They hope to help customers take more control over their power, enable better energy security, facilitate carbon savings and improve cost efficiencies.

Good Energy has hired a number of new staff to better position it for further battery development in the future.

Dr. Randall Bowen, Sales and Commercial Director of Good Energy, said: “Storage is one of the key enablers in the move from supplying to sharing energy.

“Its attraction to businesses is in the control and independence batteries can offer, allowing them to store, share and use clean power at times when it is not only cleaner, but more cost effective.”