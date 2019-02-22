Volvo’s electric trucks hit Europe

Volvo’s first all-electric trucks have now entered operation in Europe.

Its Volvo FL Electric trucks will be used as refuse trucks by Swedish waste and recycling company Renova and distribution trucks by German logistics company DB Schenker – the vehicles have been developed in collaboration with selected customers.

They will provide a quieter, cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel lorries.

The company says production of the FL Electric and more powerful FE Electric will commence in earnest during the second half of 2019.

It also plans to launch its first electric trucks for the US market in California later this year, which are expected to go on wider sale in 2020.

Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks, said: “We will continue to develop our electrified offering.

“At the same time, we are steadily reducing the environmental and climate impact of our diesel and gas powered trucks, primarily through energy-efficient drivelines.”