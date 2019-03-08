New network to improve gender diversity in oil and gas

A new network aimed at driving gender diversity in the offshore oil and gas industry is being launched to mark International Women’s Day today.

Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) said the industry network will highlight efforts to encourage diversity and inclusion as well as identify collaborative approaches to encourage new talent into the sector.

The industry supports more than 280,000 skilled jobs but women represent only one in four of the talent pool.

According to research by non-profit skills group OPITO, in partnership with Robert Gordon University’s Oil and Gas Institute, the industry will have to recruit and retain more than 40,000 people between 2018 and 2035.

That includes 10,000 new roles in areas such as data science, robotics, material science, nano-technology and cybersecurity.

OGUK Chief Executive Deidre Michie said: “For the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, International Women’s Day helps to celebrate the progress that has been made. It is a welcome reminder that more needs to be done to ensure a better balance in our industry, ensuring that it is and will continue to be a great place to work.

“OGUK is proud to champion industry’s efforts to date to improve diversity, not only today but throughout the year. The moral and business cases for better balance are clear and well-established and we need to embrace them if we are to ensure this sector sustains and improves its competitiveness.”