Brilliant Energy goes bust

Brilliant Energy has become the latest company to join a list of failed gas and electricity suppliers in the UK.

A total of around 17,000 households, including those supplied under a ‘white label’ arrangement with Northumbria Energy, will be affected but will continue receiving energy as normal and any outstanding credit balances will be protected.

Ofgem will choose a new supplier to take on all of Brilliant Energy’s customers “as quickly as possible” – the new company will contact all customers after being appointed.

Customers are being advised not to switch to another supplier yet and to take a meter reading for when the new company contacts them.

Brilliant Energy is one of 10 suppliers in the UK to collapse in the last year.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s Director for Future Retail Markets said: “Our message to energy customers with Brilliant Energy is there is no need to worry, as under out safety net we will make sure your energy supplies are secure and your credit balance is protected.

“We have seen a number of supplier failures over the last year and our safety net procedures are working as they should to protect customers.”