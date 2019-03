How clean is the River Thames?

Well it depends who you ask – we set out along its banks and spoke to sailors, rowers and fisherman who spend large amounts of their time around (and sometimes even in!) the water.

They told us the river is cleaner than it used to be but noted it still has its issues with sewage and pollution – does Thames Water have the solution with its £4.2 billion Tideway Tunnel project?

Click the video to find out…