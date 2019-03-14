Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Paper mill owner to tear down emissions with new CHP plant

The 75MW facility will replace the existing CHP plant at the Kemsley Mill site in Kent

By Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 14 March 2019
Image: DS Smith

DS Smith, a provider of sustainable packaging solutions, is installing a new combined heat and power plant (CHP) at its paper mill in Kent to reduce emissions and energy costs.

The 75MW efficient facility will replace the existing CHP plant under a partnership with E.ON and generate steam and power for its production processes at the Kemsley Mill site, which has an annual production of 830,000 tonnes.

It is expected to enable a carbon reduction of 36,000 tonnes a year – equivalent to taking 30,000 cars off the road – and contribute to DS Smith’s goal of reducing emissions by 30% by 2030.

The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in 2021.

Colin McIntyre, CEO for DS Smith Paper and Recycling Divisions said: “Embracing world-leading innovation to minimise our environmental impact is a key corporate goal for DS Smith.

“Partnering with E.ON to develop a state-of-the-art solution to meet our long term energy requirements is a vital element to achieve this ambition and we expect to see a 36,000 tonnes per year carbon reduction from improved efficiency at the new facility.”

