Bristol Council to install city’s ‘first’ rapid EV charging hub

Bristol City Council has announced plans to launch what it claims will be the city’s first rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub.

The charging points at Eastville Park, expected to be launched this summer, would enable drivers to refuel their EVs to 80% in as little as 20 minutes.

The hub – consisting of charge points for four vehicles – is part of the Go Ultra Low West (GULW) project, funded by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles, which is delivering £7.1 million of funding over five years to promote the uptake of greener cars.

Councillor Kye Dudd, Cabinet Member for Energy and Transport said at the council said: “Bristol has committed to be a city that runs entirely on clean energy and to have clean air. We’re determined to meet local demand for charge points to enable as many residents and businesses as possible to switch now to electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles are one part of Bristol’s emerging transport strategy. We need to support the growth of EVs and ensure we have the right infrastructure in place.”

Under the GULW programme, a total of 120 public EV charging points are being installed across the region between 2019 and 2021.

