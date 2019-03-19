Is your energy boss bad or brilliant?

Do you like your boss?

A recent survey of 3,000 workers from background checking technology business PASS would suggest possibly not – it shows energy industry employees rate their relationship with their superiors at only 5.1/10.

This is below the average – most British employees rate their relationship with their employer at 6.6/10.

On the other hand, employers voted their relationships at a slightly higher average than their employees, at 6.8/10.

The survey shows employees in the South West scored their relationships highest in the country with an overall rating of 7/10, while those in the North West had an average score of just 6/10, the lowest in the UK.

If you want to help get the energy sector’s score a bit higher next time, you can help by socialising with colleagues outside of work, helping boost morale in the office and organising team days.

Luke Battah, CEO at PASS Technology, said: “A good employee-employer relationship is critical for the culture and success of a business or brand.

“These survey results show there is an unfortunate discrepancy between how employers and employees rate their relationship.”