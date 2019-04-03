PassivSystems works to allow more green gas onto the grid

PassivSystems has won a contract to find ways of enabling more green gas capacity to be brought onto the UK network.

The firm will work with partners Wales & West Utilities, Cadent and Costain as part of the £2.4 million OptiNet project, to assess whether technologies such as smart pressure control, compression and storage solutions can relieve infrastructure constraints.

The use of green gas is forecast to grow as the UK progresses with its decarbonisation plans but this is expected to bring a number of challenges.

The project will investigate a number of solutions to allow additional biomethane plants or other distributed gas generation to connect and flow, even in periods of exceptionally low demand.

This will “maximise the opportunity to decarbonise the gas network” and support the transition to a more sustainable, smarter energy system.

Colin Calder, CEO of PassivSystems, said: “Balancing supply and demand on gas networks is becoming more complex with the rising number of distributed gas and biomethane connections.

“To accommodate the breadth of change required to deliver a low carbon, smart energy system, we need to work with our partners to design and future-proof the UK gas network in harmony with the electricity network.”