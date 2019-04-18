Latest Jobs – Project Manager – Energy Jobline

M&E Project Manager – Grid Connection
Duration: 6-9 Months
Rate: £350-£400
Location: Manchester, with some travel
Turner Lovell are recruiting for an engineering and construction contractor based in Manchester. They are looking for an experienced M&E Project Manager with extensive experience of closing out projects to join the team. This is an excellent opportunity to join one of the leading contractors in this sector -grid connections projects.
Your role will be to lead the close out activities and contractual negotiations following M&E / HVAC installation on MV grid connection & battery storage projects across the UK.
As Project Manager you will lead any scheduling of final works/snagging and equipment handover, procurement and management of the site teams, take a lead on quality HSE issues.
The ideal person is someone who has experience delivering £1-10million projects in fast track environments within a UK solar, wind farm, grid connection. Plus the commercial close out activities.
Most importantly, you will have a track record delivering projects on time and in budget.
Candidate Specification:
- Extensive UK electrical construction project experience at civil construction phase
- Proven client facing experience, managing contractual / client handover works.
- At least 2 years Project Management experience in civil / M&E projects
- Prince 2, APM or other recognised project management qualification.
- Understanding of M&E installation of medium voltage, high voltage, solar, wind farm, grid connection or battery storage projects
- Proven experience to work under pressure and make decisions independently
- Willingness to travel and be based on site in the South of England
- Positive outlook, excellent communication skills, self-motivated
- Good references to verify track record
This role is based in Manchester with travel to project sites in the South of England.
If you are available to start a new assignment asap, with proven project management, please apply and contact Curtis Thompson on 02074481100.
