Latest Jobs – Project Manager – Energy Jobline

M&E Project Manager – Grid Connection

Duration: 6-9 Months

Rate: £350-£400

Location: Manchester, with some travel

Turner Lovell are recruiting for an engineering and construction contractor based in Manchester. They are looking for an experienced M&E Project Manager with extensive experience of closing out projects to join the team. This is an excellent opportunity to join one of the leading contractors in this sector -grid connections projects.

Your role will be to lead the close out activities and contractual negotiations following M&E / HVAC installation on MV grid connection & battery storage projects across the UK.

As Project Manager you will lead any scheduling of final works/snagging and equipment handover, procurement and management of the site teams, take a lead on quality HSE issues.

The ideal person is someone who has experience delivering £1-10million projects in fast track environments within a UK solar, wind farm, grid connection. Plus the commercial close out activities.

Most importantly, you will have a track record delivering projects on time and in budget.

Candidate Specification:

Extensive UK electrical construction project experience at civil construction phase

Proven client facing experience, managing contractual / client handover works.

At least 2 years Project Management experience in civil / M&E projects

Prince 2, APM or other recognised project management qualification.

Understanding of M&E installation of medium voltage, high voltage, solar, wind farm, grid connection or battery storage projects

Proven experience to work under pressure and make decisions independently

Willingness to travel and be based on site in the South of England

Positive outlook, excellent communication skills, self-motivated

Good references to verify track record

This role is based in Manchester with travel to project sites in the South of England.

If you are available to start a new assignment asap, with proven project management, please apply and contact Curtis Thompson on 02074481100.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.