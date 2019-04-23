ExxonMobil inks 20-year LNG deal with Chinese firm

ExxonMobil has signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China’s Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group.

Under the 20-year sales and purchase deal, the government-backed Chinese company will receive one million metric tons of LNG every year.

Zhejiang Energy is building a terminal for the fuel in Wenzhou, with a capacity to handle three million tonnes annually.

Peter Clarke, Senior Vice President of LNG at ExxonMobil said: “ExxonMobil shares Zhejiang Energy’s vision in developing a major LNG gateway in the Ningbo-Zhoushan region. We look forward to continuing our support for Zhejiang Energy during the construction, commissioning and operation of its Wenzhou LNG receiving terminal.”