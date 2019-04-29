TV & Podcasts

ELN Podcast Episode 46 – Mark Anderson, Haven Power

Sumit Bose speaks to Mark Anderson, Sales and Marketing Director at Haven Power. 

Monday 29 April 2019

The 46th installment of the ELN Podcast! Sumit Bose speaks to Mark Anderson, Sales and Marketing Director at Haven Power about the the uncertainty of the energy market, decision making and upcoming challenges.

 

