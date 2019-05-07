Businesses offered £25m to drive low carbon vehicle tech

Businesses with innovative research and development projects that will support the long term development and supply chain of zero emission vehicles are being offered a share of £25 million.

They are being invited to apply for funding under a competition run by Innovate UK and Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) to support pre-production projects for low carbon propulsion technology in the automotive sector.

Eligible projects must either speed up the development of low and zero emission vehicles or demonstrate a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

This can involve improving production and competitiveness in design, build and manufacturing across technologies such as alternative propulsion systems, electric machines and power electronics, energy storage and management, lightweight vehicles and powertrain structures and thermal propulsion systems.

Projects that will make a positive impact on the UK supply chain will be prioritised.

That can include creating new supply chains in zero emission vehicles and electrification, delivering a UK-centric high value manufacturing and sourcing footprint, lowering the overall cost of goods sold to customers and attracting new companies not traditionally serving the automotive sector.

Organisations must be based in the UK and work with at least one micro, small or medium sized business.

The competition opens on 13th May and the deadline for registrations is 10th July 2019.

Technologies for energy users that can help them reduce costs and emissions will be among those on display at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on June 5th at Millennium Point, Birmingham.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here or to showcase your technology, you can get in touch here.