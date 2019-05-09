EU carbon emissions ‘significantly decreased’ in 2018

The EU saw carbon emissions from fossil fuel combustion “significantly decrease” in 2018.

According to latest figures from Eurostat, emissions fell by 2.5% last year compared to 2017, with emissions reductions being recorded in a majority of the member states.

The highest decrease of emissions was seen in Portugal and Bulgaria, followed by Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Croatia.

Increases were registered in eight member states – Latvia, Malta, Estonia, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Finland and Lithuania.

Global carbon emissions, however, hit a record high in 2018, according to statistics from the International Energy Agency (IEA), while emissions in the UK were at their lowest levl since the 1890s.

Carbon emissions are a major contributor to global warming and account for around 80% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the EU, influenced by factors such as climate conditions, economic growth, size of the population, transport and industrial activities.

The report states: “It should be noted that imports and exports of energy products have an impact on CO2 emissions in the country where fossil fuels are burned: for example, if coal is imported, this leads to an increase in emissions, while if electricity is imported, it has no direct effect on emissions in the importing country, as these would be reported in the exporting country where it is produced.”