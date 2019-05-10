George Clooney blasts Trump and climate change deniers

US actor, director and producer George Clooney has hit out at Donald Trump and sceptics of climate change around the world.

In a video parody about educating “idiots” on climate change on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor announces the launch of a spoof new charity called ‘United to Defeat Untruthful Misinformation and Support Science’ or UDUMASS, to counter the “rampant dumbf**kery” of online climate “scepticism”.

He calls out on governmental ignorance in the US and says the “rampant dumf**kery” epidemic is “affecting the minds of even the most stable geniuses”, before showing a clip of President Donald Trump saying “If you have a windmill anywhere near your house… they say the noise causes cancer”.

Mr Clooney says it is also threatening people’s health, security and the planet.

He adds: “Science has given us unprecedented knowledge of the natural world, from sub-atomic particles to the majesty of space. Science enables us to cure diseases, to communicate across great distances and even to fly. Tragically though, the volumes of invaluable knowledge gathered over centuries are now threatened by an epidemic of dumbf**k idiots…

“Your generous contribution to UDUMASS will provide desperately needed knowledge to dumbf**king idiots on Facebook and Twitter all around the world. Just $20 will convince one f**king idiot that climate change is real.”