Latest Jobs – Operations Analyst – RedZone Receruitment

Our client, an independent B2B energy supply company, are looking for an ambitious, flexible and passionate individual to work as part of their experienced Operations team. This is an interesting and varied role providing a fantastic career opportunity for the right candidate.

As part of the Operations team, you will be responsible for guaranteeing a positive customer experience. The role is varied with tasks including responding to complex customer queries and ensuring metering and billing data is accurate.

Key activities:

Working with partners and agents to ensure timely and accurate metering and consumption data.

Dealing with disputed reads, erroneous transfers, agent appointments and change of tenancies.

Resolving billing queries and exceptions.

Monitoring registrations and assisting to resolve objections.

Reviewing losses and raising objections where necessary.

Assisting with account set up and billing for key accounts and multisite customers.

Validating industry charges.

Person Specification:

Previous experience within an Operations focused position in the energy industry is highly desirable and knowledge of at least one of the following areas; metering, industry data flows, billing or settlements is vital.

You will have a proactive approach to problem solving using your initiative to create ideas and drive change.

A fast learner with enthusiam for learning new skills and acquiring knowledge of new subjects and the wider industry.

Working in a fast-paced, constantly evolving environment will mean you need to be able to quickly respond to changing business needs and demands.

You will be computer literate with good knowledge of MS Excel and have experience of energy industry CRM systems.

The ability to to prioritise and manage your own workload with minimal supervision is essential.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are imperative.

This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual with experience in metering, billing, settlements or data flows to develop expertise across multiple areas. Personal development and progression aligned to the continued growth and success of the business is encouraged and to support this our client will give you everything you need to develop your skill set and gain responsibility.

Hours: Full Time 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 1-hour lunch break.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.