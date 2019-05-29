UK’s EV charging sites ‘now outnumber petrol stations’

Public electric vehicle (EV) charging locations now outnumber petrol stations across the UK.

New data from charging point locator service Zap-Map shows that as of the 22nd of May, the country was home to 8,471 charging sites, hosting a combined total of 13,613 individual charging devices.

This compares to only 8,400 petrol stations in operation at the end of April.

The firm suggests the number of EV charging locations has increased by 57% in the last year and says the infrastructure “can now be found across the length and breadth of the country, from the Shetland Islands to the Cornish Riviera, from Giant’s Causeway to the White Cliffs of Dover”.

The expanding network supports an increasing number of EVs on the road – the market has grown from just 3,500 cars around six years ago to more than 210,000 in 2019.

This is in line with government plans to ensure all new cars and vans are electric by 2040.

Ben Lane, Co-Founder of Zap-Map, said: “The public and private sectors are now investing heavily in the UK’s EV charging infrastructure to ensure that there are sufficient charging points to support the growing electric fleet.

“This month’s milestone reveals of the rapid pace of change already underway as the age of the combustion engine gives way to an all-electric era with vehicles offering both zero emissions and a better driving experience.”