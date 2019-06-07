Delegates say The Energy Solutions Show was a hit!

The first ever Energy Solutions Show (TESS) in Birmingham was a huge success and a hit among the attendees.

The event at Millennium Point yesterday showcased various technologies to help energy users reduce costs and emissions, looking at everything from efficiency to energy storage, procurement to sustainability and renewable energy and much more.

Some of the delegates said the event was “interesting and innovative” as well as “relevant and informative”.

For one of the businesses showcasing their technology, TESS was “the best Energy Live News show” they exhibited at, “with the right clientele and the right questions”.

A highlights film as well as photos from the event will be published over the next few days.