Latest Jobs – Energy Services Project Engineer – Haven Power

Purpose

The purpose of the role is to develop customer proposals combining a bespoke solution to a customer’s energy management needs and, once contracted, to deliver, commission and implement those proposals on time, within budget and to the customer’s satisfaction.

Organisation Chart

Energy Services Solutions Manager

Energy Service Analyst X2 New Projects, Energy Services Project Engineer, Energy Services Analyst X2 Embedded, Generation and FiT

Dimensions:

Position holder will be responsible for the engineering, costing, proposal and implementation of all Energy services

Projects, working in conjunction with Drax R&I, Drax PIT , external partners, DNO’s , TPI’s and Customers.

Estimated annual project value £2-3M in next 3 years

Accuracy in costing and rigour of cost management in implementation will be critical for the achievement of targeted gross margin.

The position holder will need to be able to work closely with the assigned project analyst and sales representative from the Energy Services team.

Key Accountabilities

Action Objective of Action End Result Qualify Initial Customer Solutions Ensure only viable projects succeed Plan Proposed Customer Solutions Ensure Safety, Effectiveness and margin to be delivered Propose Customer Solutions Adapt as necessary to secure closure Manage Implementation of Solutions Ensure safety, effectiveness, Cost control and Risk mitigation Report Status of Projects Ensure provision of timely and accurate business data Communicate Customers, Internal and External contributors, management, and wider team Ensure visibility and raise risks to project early to mitigate impact on successful project delivery

Knowledge, Skills and Experience required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or related field required

Understanding and commitment to all Health and Safety Regulations, policies and standards

4+ years’ related field and project planning experience

Preferred project implementation experience in the renewables sector

Excellent project management skills desired

Must have strong written and verbal communication skills

Field management experience desirable, such as working with Distributor Network operators

Candidates wishing to continue study and ambitious to progress via delivered results will be preferred

Experience with project management Software and Costing software

Previous experience in budget control

Special Features:

Although mainly based in Ipswich, home based working is possible for the sufficiently experienced candidate who could also attend the Ipswich office once or twice a week.

A regular amount of UK mainland travel would be expected to undertake site visits, present proposals, visit partners and sub-contractors etc.

Measures of Success:

Achieve a service level response of less than 2 weeks to qualify out proposals or to move them into a project development cycle agreed with the client

Achieve a success rate of 1 in 3 proposals being accepted by the client for implementation (reviewed quarterly)

Achieve a Zero incidents rating for all implemented projects for Health and Safety

Achieve a success rate of 100% customer satisfaction on all implemented proposals

Innovate by identifying 1 new solution of technology per half year which would enhance our offering.

Haven Values:

Honest – We say what we mean and do what we say: we’re genuine and true to our word

Energised – We’re passionate about our daily activities and have the drive to turn ideas into action

Achieving – We’re focused on our goals and determined to succeed. We work hard to deliver solutions to help us do things better.

Together – We work collaboratively and adopt a friendly approach with our colleagues, customers and stakeholders, recognising the value each brings to achieving the Group vision.

