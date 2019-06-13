Net Zero Carbon Taskforce launched in the UK

A new Net Zero Carbon Taskforce which aims to inspire and mobilise businesses to reverse the impacts of the climate crisis has been launched in the UK.

Business in the Community made the announcement yesterday, with members including major organisations such as Aston Martin, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Drax Group, EDF Energy, Environment Agency, Lloyds Banking Group, Sky and UPS.

The news coincides with the government’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Taskforce’s initial focus will be on developing a toolkit for business action in operations and across value chains as well as creating a roadmap for business contribution towards a net zero transition.

Jonathan Kini, CEO of Drax Group’s B2B energy supply businesses and Chair of the Taskforce said: “Business in the Community’s Net Zero Carbon Taskforce aims to identify the simplest, most effective actions businesses can take, to collectively have a serious impact on climate breakdown and ensure a just transition that benefits all.

“The barriers to sustainability vary from business to business – I know from conversations with our customers that making improvements often appears unnecessarily complicated. We want to break down those barriers and make the solutions simpler to implement so UK businesses can quickly and easily take effective steps to address the climate crisis.”