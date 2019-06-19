Guest Blog: Haydn Young – How to spread your energy saving message effectively

On May 29th I wrote about May v Farage – the power of a compelling message.

A successful energy saving programme starts with a strong compelling message, which is a call to action, a team motivator and a focus for activity. The aim of any energy saving programme must be to create a positive, enjoyable work environment with a strong commitment to sustainability.

Naturally once you’ve created a compelling message, the next step is to deliver the message. Unless you are incredibly well connected in your company and possess amazing influencing skills, you will need to enlist the help of other people with the delivery.

So how do you find the right people to support and spread your compelling message?

What you’re looking for are ‘Connectors’. These are the people who are well-regarded within the company, have great networks and have influence because of these factors. These are the first people who you need to deliver the message to. Get them on board and they will influence their networks in your cause.

Now you know who you’re looking for, where do you find them? The first thing to look for are those groups that regularly communicate within the company; the obvious ones are support functions such as IT, Security and HR. If you have staff organisations such as a Union or a Social Club, the individuals involved here may also be great connectors.

Use everything you’ve learnt about motivation, behaviour types and language to approach and win over your Connectors. Listen to their advice on how to join in the people that they connect to. Win them over and they will deliver your message for you.

It can sometimes require lateral thinking, but support communities in particular want to be seen to be contributing to the greater good, so it’s often a lot easier to get them on board than it might first appear.