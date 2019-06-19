Latest Jobs – Business Intelligence Manager – London Energy Project

This is a rare opportunity to play a core role in an exciting programme that is re-shaping the way utilities (energy and water services) are procured, used and managed across London and the South. It’s a multi-faceted role which offers great career progression, sector/category visibility and networking opportunities. It involves wide-ranging business and data analytics, including commodity price, carbon and energy consumption; supplier performance, business improvement, programme, stakeholder management and more. If you’re up for the challenge, the salary is backed up by flexible working and a generous pension scheme.

About London Energy Project

For local authorities, blue-light (emergency) services and NHS Trusts in London and the South, energy and water are non-avoidable expenditure valued at c. £500m p.a. spread over 50,000 sites. London Energy Project is an award-winning public sector shared service, established in 2006, whose principal focus is to work with these organisations and enable them to achieve better value for money, process efficiencies, social value and carbon reduction through innovation, working and buying together. As a team we expect to challenge the status quo in customer and supply-side organisations and find new solutions to entrenched problems to achieve the best results for our public sector customers.

About The Job

This important role stands at the heart of an existing programme of work to ensure our strategic and operational goals are achieved. In essence the role is about ensuring our complex multi-stakeholder programme is intelligence-led, optimally managed, customer-focused and responsive to change and evolution in our sector and the energy industry. Working collaboratively with LEP Team colleagues, suppliers, customers and wider stakeholders, you will be responsible for conducting data and business analysis, intelligence-led improvement and efficiency; benchmarking and presenting information to quantify value for money and recommend business improvement and innovation that delivers tangible benefits; programme and project management and assurance; monitoring and measuring outcomes; retention and growth of our membership; and embedding stakeholder engagement across our Work Programme. You will need to work closely with LEP Team members, energy managers, staff in the supply chain and other stakeholders to influence the design and implementation of our projects and products/services for greatest impact and benefit. The role requires high level oversight of a complex programme of work and its impact and benefits for our customers and communities, ensuring communications are effective and timely, as well as fine attention to the detail of our operations and delivery.

About You

You should have a strong background in complex business and data analytics for the purpose of business improvement, with demonstrable skills in business process, systems and modelling. You will have an aptitude for using analysis to identify underlying issues and trends, and view services from an ‘outside-in’ perspective to provide practical customer focused solutions. Your experience of managing programme and project plans in a team delivery environment will include producing regular project and programme level reports, managing and reporting on project budgets. An articulate communicator with a passion for engaging stakeholders in delivery, you should be able to confidently communicate ideas and information to a broad range of stakeholders. Your experience has been gained through working as a Business Analyst and/or Programme Manager in multi-organisation settings, ideally in the public sector or alternatively in the corporate sector. Self-motivated and able to deliver results to timescales, you will be able to overcome resistance to change, build consensus among stakeholders, and influence and negotiate improvements within our delivery that deliver better quality and reduce costs.

To succeed in this role, postholders must:

Be able to maintain oversight and active influence over a complex, multi-faceted, fast-paced programme of work being delivered by a professional team

Be adept in utilising data sources and IT systems to methodically and creatively support our delivery and communicate our impact

Be eager to learn about the energy industry and how to maximise benefits for energy customers

Work to high standards, supporting others to achieve the same

Be great communicators and be able to get on with people at all levels in other authorities/trusts

Have an excellent eye for detail, but see the big picture and work flexibly towards it

Write high quality reports, plans etc. and present material(s) to a varied audience and have good numeracy skills

Juggle priorities in a fast moving and fast paced environment and manage multiple projects and programmes effectively

Closing date 9th July

