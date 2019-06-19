HP aims to power global operations with 100% renewables by 2035

HP has set a target to ensure its global operations are powered with 100% renewable electricity by 2035.

It is part of the printing and personal systems manufacturer’s latest commitments to drive a circular and low carbon economy.

HP had already aimed to go 100% renewables previously when it joined the RE100 campaign, convened by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, however it hadn’t set a timeframe.

The company is already powering its operations in the US with 100% renewable electricity.

Its new goals also aim to increase the use of recycled plastic in its personal systems and print hardware and supplies to 30% by 2025.

Last year, HP used 21,250 tonnes of recycled plastic in its products, a 3.5% increase from 2017, more than 4,700 tonnes in its printing products, a 28% rise, as well as more than 8,000 tonnes in Original HP ink and toner cartridges.

George Brasher, MD for HP UK and Ireland said: “We have invested in our portfolio so that recycled plastic becomes a part of our durable, premium products.

“Our business priority is to drive a more efficient, circular and low carbon economy and our advancements such as 3D printing are further helping to drive down emissions in the manufacturing supply chain – making life better for everyone, everywhere.”

HP adds its Sustainable Impact programme has helped drive more than $900 million (£713m) of new revenue – a 35% increase year-on-year.